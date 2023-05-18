Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Destination XL Group news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at $835,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,399,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

