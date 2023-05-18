Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.73 million.

