Desjardins Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

TSE:LUG opened at C$17.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.48. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$19.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

