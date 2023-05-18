dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTLGet Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

TSE:DNTL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.65 and a one year high of C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

