DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $11.80 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $37.90 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1,664.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00132955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,205 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

