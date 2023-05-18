Decred Price Hits $17.57 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Decred has a total market cap of $262.70 million and $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $17.57 or 0.00063977 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1,444.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,955,110 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.