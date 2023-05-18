David J. Pauldine Buys 15,904 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QuinStreet Stock Up 5.8 %

QNST opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

