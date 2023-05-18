Daniel David Malzahn Sells 63 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10.

On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,833.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,634.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,089.60.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NVR by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in NVR by 134.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in NVR by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

