Dana Wagner Sells 1,977 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64.

Shares of TWLO opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

