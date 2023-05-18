Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Daktronics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Stories

