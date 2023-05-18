Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Kureha (OTCMKTS:KURCF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kureha (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of KURCF stock remained flat at $61.99 during trading on Monday. Kureha has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $62.93.
