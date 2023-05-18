DAGCO Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $520.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

