DAGCO Inc. Sells 522 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 277,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 874,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

