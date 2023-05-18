DAGCO Inc. Sells 123 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,535,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $24,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,469,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

TRV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $182.06. 88,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,374. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

