DAGCO Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after acquiring an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,816. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

