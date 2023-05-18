DAGCO Inc. Has $9 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 634,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,196. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.