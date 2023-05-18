DAGCO Inc. Has $244,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $97.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.