DAGCO Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.59. 80,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

