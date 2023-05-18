D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $207.30

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.30 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 196.50 ($2.46). D4t4 Solutions shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 100,188 shares trading hands.

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.16. The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

Featured Stories

