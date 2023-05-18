D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.26

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.26 and last traded at $111.10, with a volume of 1213168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

