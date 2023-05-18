Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.51

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 72959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,524,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $1,265,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 250,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

