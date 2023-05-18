Cynosure Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.7% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 3,027,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,422,082. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

