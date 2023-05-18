Cynosure Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 2.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.51. 40,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.