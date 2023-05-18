Cynosure Management LLC Buys 961 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.0% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.