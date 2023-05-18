CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,882,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 95,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 127,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.