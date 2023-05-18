CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,334 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.48. 377,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,886. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

