CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

