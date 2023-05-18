CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $449,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,411,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

