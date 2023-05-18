CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

USB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 5,620,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,958,000. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

