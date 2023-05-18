CWS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,826,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,373,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

