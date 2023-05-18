CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 929 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 281,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,026. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

