CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.23. 1,354,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.