CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. True Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 539,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

