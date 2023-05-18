Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRIS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Curis by 175.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Curis by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.