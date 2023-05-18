Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Curis Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of CRIS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.93.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
