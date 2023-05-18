Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 26.82%.

Curaleaf Trading Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

