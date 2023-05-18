CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1678183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

