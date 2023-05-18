CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 114.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 46,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

