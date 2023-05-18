CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,798.99

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. One CUBE token can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $19.35 million and $8,798.99 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

