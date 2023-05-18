CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $133.55

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.55, but opened at $136.49. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $136.49, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

