Critical Survey: Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -2,547.14% -734.26% -115.46% Upstart -42.60% -36.76% -13.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Creek Road Miners and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 9 3 1 0 1.38

Risk and Volatility

Upstart has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 26.63%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creek Road Miners and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $520,000.00 2.14 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Upstart $842.44 million 2.37 -$108.67 million ($3.30) -7.32

Creek Road Miners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Summary

Upstart beats Creek Road Miners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

