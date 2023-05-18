Cristina Tate Sells 741 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Cristina Tate sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $12,396.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,950 shares in the company, valued at $350,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 566.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $2,226,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 86.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $4,917,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

