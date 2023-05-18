Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $71.99 million and $22.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

