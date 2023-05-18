Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Amphenol (NYSE:APH) to Neutral

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

APH stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

