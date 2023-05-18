Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,250 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $233,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $113.21 and a one year high of $158.95.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Articles

