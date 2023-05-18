Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.24. 999,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,004,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
COUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
