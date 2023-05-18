Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 16,668 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $193,515.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,156,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,015.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Coursera Price Performance
NYSE:COUR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.