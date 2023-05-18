Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 16,668 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,668 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $193,515.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,156,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,015.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coursera

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

