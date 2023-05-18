Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 1,646 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $19,093.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 244,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coursera

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

