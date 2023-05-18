Cosmos Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.84 or 0.00040080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $78.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

