CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $206.92 on Thursday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,229 shares of company stock valued at $12,465,387. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorVel Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

