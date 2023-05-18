CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CorVel Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $206.92 on Thursday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,229 shares of company stock valued at $12,465,387. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CorVel Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.