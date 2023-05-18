Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 282005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

